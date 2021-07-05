WazirX (WRX) Achieves Market Cap of $339.99 Million

WazirX (CURRENCY:WRX) traded down 7.8% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on July 5th. One WazirX coin can now be purchased for $1.16 or 0.00003427 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. WazirX has a total market cap of $339.99 million and $43.53 million worth of WazirX was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, WazirX has traded up 2% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002962 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001965 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $15.25 or 0.00045165 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.23 or 0.00133947 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $56.90 or 0.00168498 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0495 or 0.00000147 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00003058 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $34,250.94 or 1.01421927 BTC.

WazirX Coin Profile

WazirX’s launch date was January 21st, 2020. WazirX’s total supply is 985,546,668 coins and its circulating supply is 293,763,584 coins. WazirX’s official Twitter account is @wazirxindia and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for WazirX is medium.com/@wazirx . WazirX’s official website is wazirx.com

According to CryptoCompare, “WRX, a utility token backed by WazirX, forms the backbone of the WazirX ecosystem. It launched WRX tokens to involve its community in helping build out WazirX, and reward them accordingly for contributing to success. This helps WazirX stay true to the ethos of cryptocurrency and blockchain – to share the rewards of WazirX's success with its early adopters and supporters. “

Buying and Selling WazirX

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WazirX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade WazirX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase WazirX using one of the exchanges listed above.

