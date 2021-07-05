WD-40 (WDFC) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, July 7th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.15 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 7th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $111.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $114.30 million. WD-40 had a net margin of 16.80% and a return on equity of 44.95%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.04 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect WD-40 to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get WD-40 alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:WDFC opened at $255.72 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.01 and a beta of -0.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a current ratio of 3.09. WD-40 has a 1 year low of $183.55 and a 1 year high of $333.42. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $249.02.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.72 per share. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 15th. WD-40’s payout ratio is currently 65.45%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on WDFC shares. DA Davidson lowered their price target on WD-40 from $353.00 to $295.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded WD-40 from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th.

About WD-40

WD-40 Company develops and sells maintenance products, and homecare and cleaning products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers multi-purpose maintenance products, including aerosol sprays, non-aerosol trigger sprays, and in liquid-bulk form products under the WD-40 Multi-Use brand name for various consumer uses and industrial applications; and specialty maintenance products, such as penetrants, degreasers, corrosion inhibitors, greases, lubricants, and rust removers under the WD-40 Specialist brand, as well as various products under the WD-40 Bike brand name.

See Also: What does the Dogs of the Dow mean?



Receive News & Ratings for WD-40 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WD-40 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.