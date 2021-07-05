Wealthfront Advisers LLC Acquires New Stake in FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT)

Wealthfront Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 810 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FLT. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in FLEETCOR Technologies by 10.5% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 734,659 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $197,351,000 after purchasing an additional 69,738 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 412,238 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $110,739,000 after buying an additional 1,256 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in FLEETCOR Technologies by 105.2% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 184,565 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $50,355,000 after buying an additional 94,616 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co grew its stake in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 639.9% in the fourth quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 7,273 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,984,000 after acquiring an additional 6,290 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 1.0% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 349,719 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $93,945,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.59% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on FLT. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on FLEETCOR Technologies from $310.00 to $335.00 in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $290.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $305.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $310.00 to $335.00 in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price objective on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $305.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $308.07.

FLT opened at $259.50 on Monday. FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $214.88 and a one year high of $295.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.63 billion, a PE ratio of 24.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.44. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $272.97.

FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The business services provider reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $608.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $605.61 million. FLEETCOR Technologies had a return on equity of 28.76% and a net margin of 31.73%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. will post 11.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FLEETCOR Technologies Company Profile

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc provides digital payment solutions for businesses to control purchases and make payments. It offers corporate payments solutions, such as accounts payable automation; Virtual Card, which provides a single-use card number for a specific amount usable within a defined timeframe; Cross-Border that is used by its customers to pay international suppliers, foreign office and personnel expenses, capital expenditures, and profit repatriation and dividends; and purchasing cards and travel and entertainment cards for its customers to analyse and manage their corporate spending.

