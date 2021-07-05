Wealthfront Advisers LLC Takes $245,000 Position in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL)

Wealthfront Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 847 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $245,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Huntington National Bank boosted its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 121.8% in the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 122 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 42.6% in the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 144 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.50% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on CRL shares. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $324.00 to $369.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Charles River Laboratories International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $361.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Charles River Laboratories International from $334.00 to $354.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Charles River Laboratories International from $350.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Charles River Laboratories International from $342.00 to $352.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $337.50.

In other Charles River Laboratories International news, VP Birgit Girshick sold 18,311 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.61, for a total transaction of $5,541,091.71. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 30,059 shares in the company, valued at $9,096,153.99. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CAO Michael Gunnar Knell sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $329.76, for a total transaction of $263,808.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,504,694.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 49,079 shares of company stock worth $15,847,322. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CRL stock opened at $374.22 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.14. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a one year low of $177.58 and a one year high of $374.79. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $342.36.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The medical research company reported $2.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.34. Charles River Laboratories International had a net margin of 12.33% and a return on equity of 22.54%. The company had revenue of $824.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $798.52 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.84 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 9.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc, an early-stage contract research company, provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Support (Manufacturing).

