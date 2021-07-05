Wealthfront Advisers LLC Takes Position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Wealthfront Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VUG. City Holding Co. purchased a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Perennial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 220.6% during the first quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 109 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000.

Shares of VUG stock opened at $290.51 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $273.38. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $204.62 and a 52 week high of $290.65.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

