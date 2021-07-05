Webcoin (WEB) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $7.00

Webcoin (CURRENCY:WEB) traded 39.1% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on July 5th. Webcoin has a total market capitalization of $65,104.74 and $7.00 worth of Webcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Webcoin has traded 15.1% lower against the dollar. One Webcoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0012 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002958 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $18.45 or 0.00054542 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00003255 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.06 or 0.00017904 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002959 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $294.74 or 0.00871315 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000340 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,752.61 or 0.08137305 BTC.

About Webcoin

Webcoin is a coin. Webcoin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 55,439,990 coins. The official website for Webcoin is webcoin.today . Webcoin’s official message board is medium.com/@webcoinstoday . Webcoin’s official Twitter account is @webcointoday and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “WebHits is a website traffic exchange platform. It is a traffic trading ecosystem where users can either publish their websites to be visited and/or visit other users websites. WebHits allows users to perform traffic exchanges in an automated way by featuring a traffic session manager or, to reduce the waiting time, users can manually visit other websites. Webcoin is a utility ERC20 token based on the Ethereum blockchain and serves the purpose of a unified currency for buying and selling services within the Webhits.io platform. “

Webcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Webcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Webcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Webcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

