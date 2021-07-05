WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC) Shares Sold by Horizon Investments LLC

Horizon Investments LLC reduced its position in shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC) by 63.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,489 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 7,880 shares during the period. Horizon Investments LLC’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $420,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Barclays PLC increased its stake in WEC Energy Group by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 405,157 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $37,920,000 after purchasing an additional 6,806 shares in the last quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in WEC Energy Group by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC now owns 26,652 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,488,000 after acquiring an additional 2,223 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems acquired a new stake in WEC Energy Group during the 4th quarter worth about $1,810,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in WEC Energy Group by 273.9% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 131,196 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $12,073,000 after acquiring an additional 96,112 shares during the period. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its position in WEC Energy Group by 52.6% during the 1st quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 147,920 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $13,844,000 after acquiring an additional 50,975 shares during the period. 73.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:WEC opened at $90.02 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $93.75. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $80.55 and a fifty-two week high of $106.85. The company has a market capitalization of $28.40 billion, a PE ratio of 22.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.22 billion. WEC Energy Group had a return on equity of 11.83% and a net margin of 16.08%. The business’s revenue was up 27.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.43 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a $0.6775 dividend. This represents a $2.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 71.50%.

In other WEC Energy Group news, Director Ulice Payne, Jr. sold 2,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.43, for a total value of $231,432.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Charles R. Matthews sold 10,580 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.61, for a total value of $1,043,293.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,786 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,260,827.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders acquired 25 shares of company stock worth $2,381. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

WEC has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays lifted their price target on WEC Energy Group from $92.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Mizuho began coverage on WEC Energy Group in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $94.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. WEC Energy Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.86.

About WEC Energy Group

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

