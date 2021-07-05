Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN)

Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN) by 2.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,090 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 590 shares during the period. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC’s holdings in Repligen were worth $4,100,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Repligen in the first quarter worth about $3,363,000. First Manhattan Co. boosted its position in shares of Repligen by 6.5% in the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 9,515 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,849,000 after acquiring an additional 580 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC boosted its position in shares of Repligen by 82.1% in the first quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 10,216 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,986,000 after acquiring an additional 4,605 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Repligen by 25.0% during the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,595 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,282,000 after purchasing an additional 1,321 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in Repligen by 12.2% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 11,744 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,283,000 after purchasing an additional 1,278 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.43% of the company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on shares of Repligen from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $235.25.

In other news, VP Ralf Kuriyel sold 6,802 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.19, for a total transaction of $1,286,870.38. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 27,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,129,319.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, SVP James Bylund sold 360 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.25, for a total transaction of $73,530.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,291,677. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 31,339 shares of company stock worth $5,507,688. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Repligen stock opened at $201.90 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $189.30. The stock has a market cap of $11.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 99.95 and a beta of 0.86. Repligen Co. has a 12-month low of $120.12 and a 12-month high of $228.84.

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The biotechnology company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.26. Repligen had a net margin of 18.37% and a return on equity of 8.39%. The firm had revenue of $142.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $117.88 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.32 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 87.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Repligen Co. will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Repligen

Repligen Corporation develops and commercializes bioprocessing technologies and systems for use in biological drug manufacturing process in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It offers Protein A ligands that are the binding components of Protein A affinity chromatography resins; and cell culture growth factor products.

