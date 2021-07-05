Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Tufin Software Technologies Ltd. (NYSE:TUFN)

Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Tufin Software Technologies Ltd. (NYSE:TUFN) by 9.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 327,798 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,798 shares during the period. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC’s holdings in Tufin Software Technologies were worth $3,442,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TUFN. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tufin Software Technologies in the first quarter worth about $35,000. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in shares of Tufin Software Technologies in the first quarter worth about $72,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tufin Software Technologies in the first quarter worth about $83,000. Walleye Trading LLC boosted its position in shares of Tufin Software Technologies by 57.2% in the fourth quarter. Walleye Trading LLC now owns 17,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after acquiring an additional 6,385 shares during the period. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Tufin Software Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $237,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.16% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TUFN opened at $9.21 on Monday. Tufin Software Technologies Ltd. has a 52 week low of $6.34 and a 52 week high of $20.11. The stock has a market cap of $338.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.10 and a beta of 1.56. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.09.

Tufin Software Technologies (NYSE:TUFN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.07. Tufin Software Technologies had a negative net margin of 29.67% and a negative return on equity of 40.43%. The company had revenue of $21.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.82 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.37) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Tufin Software Technologies Ltd. will post -1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on TUFN shares. DA Davidson dropped their target price on shares of Tufin Software Technologies from $15.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tufin Software Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Cowen began coverage on shares of Tufin Software Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Tufin Software Technologies in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Tufin Software Technologies from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Tufin Software Technologies has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.88.

About Tufin Software Technologies

Tufin Software Technologies Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sells software-based solutions primarily in the United States, Israel, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa, Germany, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company provides SecureTrack, which enables security administrators to define and manage a centralized security policy, minimize the attack surface, and ensure continuous compliance across the network; SecureChange that is used to assess, provision, and verify security configuration changes across physical networks and cloud platforms, while maintaining security and compliance; and SecureApp, which is used to define, manage, and monitor network connectivity for their applications.

