Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC Buys 68,396 Shares of Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC)

Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) by 410.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 85,049 shares of the food distribution company’s stock after purchasing an additional 68,396 shares during the period. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Performance Food Group worth $4,900,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in Performance Food Group during the fourth quarter worth $72,780,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Performance Food Group by 95.7% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,149,041 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $102,316,000 after purchasing an additional 1,051,039 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Performance Food Group by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,624,423 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $612,073,000 after acquiring an additional 880,931 shares during the last quarter. Perry Creek Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Performance Food Group in the fourth quarter worth $33,240,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management increased its position in Performance Food Group by 98.2% during the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,109,903 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $52,842,000 after purchasing an additional 550,012 shares during the period. 99.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently commented on PFGC shares. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Performance Food Group in a report on Friday, April 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $64.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Performance Food Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. BTIG Research boosted their target price on shares of Performance Food Group from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Performance Food Group from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Performance Food Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.00.

NYSE PFGC opened at $47.99 on Monday. Performance Food Group has a 52 week low of $24.18 and a 52 week high of $59.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.21.

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The food distribution company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $7.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.01 billion. Performance Food Group had a negative net margin of 0.53% and a negative return on equity of 0.19%. Performance Food Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.58 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Performance Food Group will post 1.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Performance Food Group Company, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes food and food-related products in the United States. It operates in two segments, Foodservice and Vistar. The company offers a range of frozen foods, including meats, fully prepared appetizers and entrees, fruits, vegetables, and desserts; canned and dry foods; fresh meats; dairy products; beverage products; imported specialties; fresh produce; and candy, snack, and other products, as well as beef, seafood, shortenings and oils, baked goods, salad dressings, teas and cocoas, pork, and others.

