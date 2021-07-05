Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC Reduces Stake in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN)

Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC lowered its holdings in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) by 65.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 30,776 shares of the casino operator’s stock after selling 57,981 shares during the period. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC’s holdings in Wynn Resorts were worth $3,858,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in shares of Wynn Resorts by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 4,872 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $611,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in shares of Wynn Resorts by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 8,185 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $1,020,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Wynn Resorts by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC now owns 2,700 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $338,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Wynn Resorts by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 8,983 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $1,126,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, White Pine Capital LLC grew its stake in Wynn Resorts by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. White Pine Capital LLC now owns 6,960 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $873,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.35% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Patricia Mulroy sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.30, for a total value of $50,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,065,927.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Ellen F. Whittemore sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total value of $202,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,042,925. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.62% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

WYNN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Wynn Resorts from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Wynn Resorts from $135.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded Wynn Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $112.00 to $126.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Wynn Resorts from $119.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Argus upgraded Wynn Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $113.19.

WYNN opened at $121.50 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $126.58. The firm has a market cap of $14.05 billion, a PE ratio of -6.70 and a beta of 2.43. Wynn Resorts, Limited has a 12 month low of $67.70 and a 12 month high of $143.88.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The casino operator reported ($2.41) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.00) by ($0.41). The firm had revenue of $725.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $765.29 million. Wynn Resorts’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($3.54) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Wynn Resorts, Limited will post -4.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wynn Resorts Company Profile

Wynn Resorts, Limited designs, develops, and operates integrated resorts. Its Wynn Palace segment operates 424,000 square feet of casino space with 323 table games, 1,066 slot machines, private gaming salons, and sky casinos; a luxury hotel tower with 1,706 guest rooms, suites, and villas, including a health club, spa, salon, and pool; 14 food and beverage outlets; 107,000 square feet of retail space; 37,000 square feet of meeting and convention space; and performance lake and floral art displays.

