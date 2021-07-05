Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC Sells 35,643 Shares of Passage Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:PASG)

Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC cut its holdings in Passage Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:PASG) by 11.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 264,911 shares of the company’s stock after selling 35,643 shares during the period. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC’s holdings in Passage Bio were worth $4,631,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Passage Bio during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in shares of Passage Bio during the first quarter worth $34,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Passage Bio during the first quarter worth $37,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Passage Bio during the first quarter worth $66,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Passage Bio during the first quarter worth $131,000. 83.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Passage Bio alerts:

In other Passage Bio news, CFO Richard Steven Morris acquired 2,171 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $13.82 per share, with a total value of $30,003.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 25.50% of the company’s stock.

Passage Bio stock opened at $15.52 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $14.97. Passage Bio, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.10 and a fifty-two week high of $30.87.

Passage Bio (NASDAQ:PASG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.76) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.66) by ($0.10). Research analysts predict that Passage Bio, Inc. will post -3.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on PASG shares. Chardan Capital raised their price objective on shares of Passage Bio from $35.50 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Passage Bio in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Passage Bio in a report on Monday, June 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Passage Bio presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.25.

About Passage Bio

Passage Bio, Inc, a genetic medicines company, develops transformative therapies for rare monogenic central nervous system (CNS) diseases. It develops PBGM01, which utilizes a proprietary, AAVhu68 capsid to deliver to the brain and peripheral tissues a functional GLB1 gene encoding lysosomal acid beta-galactosidase (Ã-gal) for infantile GM1; PBFT02, which utilizes an AAV1 capsid to deliver to the brain a functional granulin, or GRN, gene encoding progranulin, or PGRN, for the treatment of FTD-GRN; and PBKR03, which utilizes a proprietary, AAVhu68 capsid to deliver to the brain and peripheral tissues a functional GALC gene encoding the hydrolytic enzyme galactosylceramidase for infantile Krabbe disease.

Featured Story: What Does An Overweight Rating Mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PASG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Passage Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:PASG).

Receive News & Ratings for Passage Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Passage Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.