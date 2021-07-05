Wells Fargo & Company Expected to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of $0.78 Per Share (NYSE:WFC)

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) – Research analysts at Oppenheimer lifted their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for Wells Fargo & Company in a report released on Thursday, July 1st. Oppenheimer analyst C. Kotowski now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings of $0.78 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.76. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Wells Fargo & Company’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.97 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.31 EPS.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 13th. The financial services provider reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.36. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 4.88% and a net margin of 9.42%. The business had revenue of $18.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.42 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.01 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Wells Fargo & Company from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $41.50 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Wells Fargo & Company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.70.

Wells Fargo & Company stock opened at $45.07 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $45.72. The stock has a market cap of $186.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. Wells Fargo & Company has a 12 month low of $20.76 and a 12 month high of $48.13.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.89%. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.73%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new position in Wells Fargo & Company during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 172.3% during the 1st quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 719 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in Wells Fargo & Company during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Wells Fargo & Company during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.18% of the company’s stock.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE: WFC) is a leading financial services company that has approximately $1.9 trillion in assets and proudly serves one in three U.S. households and more than 10% of all middle market companies in the U.S. We provide a diversified set of banking, investment and mortgage products and services, as well as consumer and commercial finance, through our four reportable operating segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

