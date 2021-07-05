West Bancorporation, Inc. (NASDAQ:WTBA) Shares Bought by Kennedy Capital Management Inc.

Kennedy Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of West Bancorporation, Inc. (NASDAQ:WTBA) by 23.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 494,669 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 94,324 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 2.99% of West Bancorporation worth $11,917,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. ClariVest Asset Management LLC increased its position in West Bancorporation by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 24,117 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $580,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its position in West Bancorporation by 140.0% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 13,394 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $323,000 after purchasing an additional 7,813 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in West Bancorporation by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 143,987 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,469,000 after purchasing an additional 1,807 shares during the period. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new position in West Bancorporation during the 1st quarter worth approximately $631,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in West Bancorporation by 19.0% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 21,232 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $511,000 after purchasing an additional 3,385 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 40.07% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Patrick J. Donovan bought 2,000 shares of West Bancorporation stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $29.36 per share, with a total value of $58,720.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 2,215 shares in the company, valued at $65,032.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Douglas R. Gulling sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.26, for a total value of $146,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 80,186 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,346,242.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 4,428 shares of company stock worth $129,043. 3.78% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

WTBA opened at $27.71 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $458.74 million, a PE ratio of 12.65 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $27.46. West Bancorporation, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.50 and a 1-year high of $29.90.

West Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WTBA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $25.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.70 million. West Bancorporation had a return on equity of 16.49% and a net margin of 32.81%. As a group, equities analysts expect that West Bancorporation, Inc. will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 12th were paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 11th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.46%. This is a positive change from West Bancorporation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. West Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.48%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded West Bancorporation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th.

About West Bancorporation

West Bancorporation, Inc operates as the financial holding company for West Bank that provides community banking and trust services to individuals and small- to medium-sized businesses in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time certificates of deposit.

