WHALE Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $388,973.00 (WHALE)

WHALE (CURRENCY:WHALE) traded 2% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on July 5th. In the last week, WHALE has traded up 8.5% against the dollar. WHALE has a total market capitalization of $51.97 million and approximately $388,973.00 worth of WHALE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One WHALE coin can now be bought for about $8.55 or 0.00025156 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002943 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001950 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.41 or 0.00045327 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $46.31 or 0.00136205 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $56.57 or 0.00166398 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00003042 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34,120.54 or 1.00357341 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0365 or 0.00000107 BTC.

About WHALE

WHALE was first traded on May 2nd, 2020. WHALE’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,075,703 coins. WHALE’s official Twitter account is @WhaleShark_Pro and its Facebook page is accessible here . WHALE’s official website is whale.me

According to CryptoCompare, “WHALE is a social currency (cryptocurrency) that is backed by tangible and rare Non-Fungible Token (NFT) assets while embodying scarcity through definitive limited issuance. WHALE aims to be a tangible asset-backed currency, with one dimension of the token value ascribed to it's “VAULT” contents of digital art and collectibles. “

Buying and Selling WHALE

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WHALE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WHALE should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy WHALE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

