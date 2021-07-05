Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) Shares Bought by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) by 74.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,661 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,420 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Whirlpool were worth $1,247,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of WHR. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Whirlpool by 443.8% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in shares of Whirlpool by 345.2% in the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Whirlpool in the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Whirlpool in the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Whirlpool in the first quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Institutional investors own 89.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WHR opened at $222.49 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.87. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $232.22. Whirlpool Co. has a 1 year low of $130.90 and a 1 year high of $257.68.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $7.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.38 by $1.82. The business had revenue of $5.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.76 billion. Whirlpool had a net margin of 6.65% and a return on equity of 32.25%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.82 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Whirlpool Co. will post 24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st were paid a dividend of $1.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.52%. This is an increase from Whirlpool’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. Whirlpool’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.19%.

Several analysts have recently commented on WHR shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Whirlpool from $201.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Whirlpool from $258.00 to $261.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Whirlpool presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $205.17.

In other Whirlpool news, EVP Joseph T. Liotine sold 48,432 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.83, for a total transaction of $11,470,150.56. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,334,965.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO James W. Peters sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.44, for a total transaction of $2,271,960.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,995 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,795,097.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 210,609 shares of company stock worth $50,730,909. 1.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Whirlpool Company Profile

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products. It operates through four segments: North America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Latin America; and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances and related laundry accessories; cooking and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories, as well as mixers.

