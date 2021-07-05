WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC) is Rubric Capital Management LP’s Largest Position

Rubric Capital Management LP cut its position in WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC) by 12.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,757,233 shares of the company’s stock after selling 379,373 shares during the quarter. WillScot Mobile Mini comprises about 4.5% of Rubric Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Rubric Capital Management LP’s holdings in WillScot Mobile Mini were worth $76,513,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in WillScot Mobile Mini during the fourth quarter valued at $43,090,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in WillScot Mobile Mini by 11.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,428,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,382,000 after purchasing an additional 1,495,088 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in WillScot Mobile Mini by 78.2% during the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,663,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,720,000 after purchasing an additional 1,168,626 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in WillScot Mobile Mini by 28.7% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,221,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,145,000 after purchasing an additional 940,210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in WillScot Mobile Mini by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,270,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,804,000 after purchasing an additional 659,501 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.97% of the company’s stock.

WSC stock opened at $27.73 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $6.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.51, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.88. WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. has a 12 month low of $11.67 and a 12 month high of $30.38. The business has a 50-day moving average of $28.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22.

WillScot Mobile Mini (NASDAQ:WSC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $425.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $418.37 million. WillScot Mobile Mini had a net margin of 5.12% and a return on equity of 8.06%. As a group, analysts predict that WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on WSC. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. WillScot Mobile Mini has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.00.

In other WillScot Mobile Mini news, Director Mark S. Bartlett bought 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $28.04 per share, with a total value of $560,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 129,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,643,097. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Holding S.A R.L. Sapphire sold 17,900,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.75, for a total transaction of $496,725,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,606,760 shares of company stock worth $546,920,812 in the last ninety days. 23.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. provides modular space and portable storage solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. The company leases various office space and storage solutions for temporary applications across a customer base in the commercial and industrial, construction, retail, education, natural resources, health care, government, transportation, security, and energy sectors.

