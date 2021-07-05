WinCash (WCC) Reaches Market Cap of $46,104.23

WinCash (CURRENCY:WCC) traded up 5.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on July 5th. WinCash has a total market cap of $46,104.23 and approximately $48.00 worth of WinCash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One WinCash coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0307 or 0.00000090 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, WinCash has traded down 11% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Emercoin (EMC) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0574 or 0.00000168 BTC.

Internet of People (IOP) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0140 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Neutron (NTRN) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Universal Currency (UNIT) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Vortex Defi (VTX) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0307 or 0.00000090 BTC.

ParkByte (PKB) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Theresa May Coin (MAY) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Experience Points (XP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Petrachor (PTA) traded up 30.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000022 BTC.

EduMetrix Coin (EMC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.22 or 0.00015435 BTC.

About WinCash

WinCash (WCC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. WinCash’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,499,784 coins. WinCash’s official website is wincashcoin.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Wincash coin is a cryptocurrency with SHA-256 algorithm, Pow, PoS, and Masternode. This coin is a cryptocurrency used as a payment system in all Wincash projects. Wincash coin is established since august 2018 and has been used by thousands of people as a way of transaction in some of Wincash projects. Wincash coin uses PoW/PoS hybrid mechanism in the blockchain network to prevent 51% attack that commonly becomes a fatal issue in many newly launched cryptocurrencies. “

WinCash Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WinCash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WinCash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase WinCash using one of the exchanges listed above.

