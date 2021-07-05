Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Wintrust Financial Corporation is a bank holding company which provides banking services, trust and investment services, commercial insurance premium financing, short-term accounts receivable financing, and certain administrative services. They provide community-oriented, personal and commercial banking services through their subsidiaries, Lake Forest Bank & Trust Company, Hinsdale Bank & Trust Company, North Shore Community Bank & Trust Company, Libertyville Bank & Trust Company, Barrington Bank & Trust Company, Crystal Lake Bank & Trust Company, and Northbrook Bank & Trust Company. “

Get Wintrust Financial alerts:

WTFC has been the subject of a number of other reports. Raymond James raised their price objective on Wintrust Financial from $78.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Wintrust Financial from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Truist Securities upgraded Wintrust Financial from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their target price for the company from $67.00 to $92.00 in a report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Truist upgraded Wintrust Financial from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their target price for the company from $67.00 to $92.00 in a report on Friday, May 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Wintrust Financial currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $79.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:WTFC opened at $74.87 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $78.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market cap of $4.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.60. Wintrust Financial has a 12-month low of $37.28 and a 12-month high of $87.85.

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 18th. The bank reported $2.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $1.13. The firm had revenue of $448.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $414.02 million. Wintrust Financial had a return on equity of 10.37% and a net margin of 19.84%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.04 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Wintrust Financial will post 6.92 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 6th were paid a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 5th. Wintrust Financial’s payout ratio is presently 26.50%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Wintrust Financial by 5.8% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 478,617 shares of the bank’s stock worth $36,279,000 after purchasing an additional 26,218 shares during the last quarter. Allstate Corp lifted its stake in Wintrust Financial by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 26,302 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,607,000 after purchasing an additional 1,777 shares during the last quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. lifted its stake in Wintrust Financial by 81.0% during the first quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. now owns 291,310 shares of the bank’s stock worth $22,081,000 after purchasing an additional 130,380 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in Wintrust Financial by 30.0% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 30,095 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,839,000 after purchasing an additional 6,938 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its stake in Wintrust Financial by 2,596.2% during the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 22,648 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,384,000 after purchasing an additional 21,808 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.73% of the company’s stock.

Wintrust Financial Company Profile

Wintrust Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment offers non-interest bearing deposits, non-brokered interest-bearing transaction accounts, and savings and domestic time deposits; home equity, consumer, and real estate loans; safe deposit facilities; and automatic teller machine (ATM), online and mobile banking, and other services.

Recommended Story: Return On Assets

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Wintrust Financial (WTFC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Wintrust Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wintrust Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.