Wipro Limited (NYSE:WIT) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Wipro Limited (NYSE:WIT) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $6.23.

Several brokerages have weighed in on WIT. Citigroup upgraded Wipro from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Nomura upgraded Wipro from a “reduce” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Wipro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded Wipro from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Wipro from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $6.23 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th.

NYSE:WIT traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $7.76. 1,194,859 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,910,644. The company has a 50 day moving average of $7.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.18 billion, a PE ratio of 29.85, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 2.27. Wipro has a 1 year low of $3.27 and a 1 year high of $8.31.

Wipro (NYSE:WIT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The information technology services provider reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07. Wipro had a return on equity of 18.91% and a net margin of 17.42%. The firm had revenue of $2.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.18 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that Wipro will post 0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Standard Family Office LLC raised its holdings in Wipro by 116.2% during the first quarter. Standard Family Office LLC now owns 8,245 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 4,431 shares during the last quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Wipro by 87.8% during the first quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 8,313 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 3,887 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Wipro during the first quarter worth $74,000. Level Four Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Wipro during the fourth quarter worth $77,000. Finally, Boston Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Wipro by 16.5% during the first quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 12,151 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 1,724 shares during the last quarter. 2.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wipro Company Profile

Wipro Limited operates as an information technology (IT), consulting, and business process services company worldwide. It operates through three segments: IT Services, IT Products, and India State Run Enterprise Services (ISRE). The IT Services segment offers IT and IT-enabled services, including digital strategy advisory, customer-centric design, technology consulting, IT consulting, custom application design, development, re-engineering and maintenance, systems integration, package implementation, infrastructure, analytics, business process, research and development, and hardware and software design services to enterprises.

