Wolfe Research Boosts Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) Price Target to $105.00

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) had its target price hoisted by Wolfe Research from $94.00 to $105.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. Wolfe Research currently has an underperform rating on the business services provider’s stock.

PAYX has been the subject of a number of other reports. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Paychex from $96.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on shares of Paychex from $105.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Paychex from $98.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Paychex from $99.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Paychex from $82.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $103.35.

PAYX stock opened at $108.73 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $102.00. Paychex has a 52-week low of $69.96 and a 52-week high of $109.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 24th. The business services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.05. Paychex had a net margin of 27.05% and a return on equity of 38.04%. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $980.02 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.61 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Paychex will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 12th were issued a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 11th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.43%. This is an increase from Paychex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 86.84%.

In other Paychex news, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 35,294 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.53, for a total value of $3,371,635.82. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 79,015 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,548,302.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph M. Velli sold 3,753 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.93, for a total transaction of $363,778.29. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 52,619 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,100,359.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 178,885 shares of company stock valued at $17,653,610 in the last ninety days. 11.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Prentice Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Paychex during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Paychex by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,121 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $502,000 after buying an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. raised its position in shares of Paychex by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 4,403 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $432,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in shares of Paychex by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 43,310 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,245,000 after buying an additional 4,170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group raised its position in shares of Paychex by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 4,307 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $422,000 after buying an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.79% of the company’s stock.

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small- to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

