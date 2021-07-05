Wolverine Asset Management LLC Acquires New Position in Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NYSE:SAVE)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NYSE:SAVE) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Spirit Airlines by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 88,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,164,000 after purchasing an additional 9,300 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in Spirit Airlines by 99.1% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 21,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $532,000 after buying an additional 10,826 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in shares of Spirit Airlines by 84.0% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 715 shares during the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Spirit Airlines during the 4th quarter worth $2,997,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Spirit Airlines during the 4th quarter worth $19,122,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SAVE opened at $30.96 on Monday. Spirit Airlines, Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.65 and a 12-month high of $40.77. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $34.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The company has a market cap of $3.36 billion, a PE ratio of -5.49 and a beta of 1.71.

Spirit Airlines (NYSE:SAVE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported ($2.48) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.63) by $0.15. Spirit Airlines had a negative return on equity of 39.67% and a negative net margin of 34.21%. The business had revenue of $461.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $454.78 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.86) EPS. The business’s revenue was down 40.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Spirit Airlines, Inc. will post -3.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on SAVE. Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Spirit Airlines in a report on Monday, April 12th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Spirit Airlines from $35.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Evercore ISI reiterated an “in-line” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Spirit Airlines in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. MKM Partners assumed coverage on shares of Spirit Airlines in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Spirit Airlines from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $31.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.13.

Spirit Airlines, Inc provides airline services. It serves 78 destinations in 16 countries in the United States, Latin America, and the Caribbean. As of December 31, 2020, the company had a fleet of 157 Airbus single-aisle aircraft comprising 31 A319ceos, 64 A320ceos, 32 A320neos, and 30 A321ceos. It offers tickets through its call centers and airport ticket counters, as well as online through spirit.com; and through various third parties, including online, traditional travel agents, and electronic global distribution systems.

