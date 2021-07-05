Wolverine Asset Management LLC Buys 4,678 Shares of Diginex Limited (NASDAQ:EQOS)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Diginex Limited (NASDAQ:EQOS) by 435.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,752 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,678 shares during the quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Diginex were worth $63,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC bought a new position in Diginex in the 1st quarter worth $43,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Diginex during the first quarter valued at about $50,000. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in Diginex during the fourth quarter valued at about $202,000. CWM LLC bought a new stake in Diginex during the first quarter valued at about $145,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Diginex during the fourth quarter valued at about $528,000. 11.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, HC Wainwright started coverage on Diginex in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock.

NASDAQ:EQOS opened at $5.96 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.24. Diginex Limited has a 52 week low of $5.01 and a 52 week high of $22.95.

Diginex Profile

Diginex Limited, a digital asset financial services and advisory company, provides products, architecture, and infrastructure for the financial markets in the areas of digital asset ecosystem in Singapore and internationally. The company operates EQONEX, a cryptocurrency exchange that offers the trading of virtual currencies; an over-the-counter trading platform; Digivault, a warm and cold custodian platform for the custody of digital assets for institutional investors; and Access Trading, a digital asset trading tool and front-to-back integrated trading platform, as well as a risk management desk.

