Wolverine Asset Management LLC Buys New Holdings in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 500 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $97,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of RMD. FIL Ltd boosted its holdings in ResMed by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,494 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $742,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in ResMed by 16.2% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,693 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $360,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc. purchased a new stake in ResMed during the 4th quarter valued at about $247,000. QS Investors LLC lifted its holdings in ResMed by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 4,969 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,056,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in ResMed by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 18,123 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,852,000 after buying an additional 1,935 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.15% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on RMD. Bank of America cut ResMed from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $216.00 to $221.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Citigroup cut ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. CLSA upgraded ResMed from a “sell” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on ResMed from $229.00 to $267.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on ResMed from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $235.57.

In other ResMed news, insider James Hollingshead sold 4,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $960,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 83,046 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,609,200. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, COO Robert Andrew Douglas sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total value of $1,560,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 8,766 shares in the company, valued at $1,709,370. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 26,651 shares of company stock worth $5,399,470. Company insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

RMD stock opened at $250.53 on Monday. ResMed Inc. has a twelve month low of $165.72 and a twelve month high of $250.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a market cap of $36.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.04, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.31. The company’s 50 day moving average is $214.11.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.08. ResMed had a return on equity of 28.85% and a net margin of 14.79%. The company had revenue of $768.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $784.47 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that ResMed Inc. will post 5.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 13th were paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.62%. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio is 32.77%.

About ResMed

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications that diagnose, treat, and manage respiratory disorders comprising sleep apnea, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, neuromuscular disease, and other chronic diseases. The company operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service.

