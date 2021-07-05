Wolverine Asset Management LLC Has $90,000 Holdings in Standard AVB Financial Corp. (OTCMKTS:STND)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Standard AVB Financial Corp. (OTCMKTS:STND) by 66.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,782 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,107 shares during the quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Standard AVB Financial were worth $90,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Standard AVB Financial by 101.4% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 931 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Standard AVB Financial by 13.7% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after acquiring an additional 953 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Standard AVB Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $396,000. Barclays PLC raised its stake in Standard AVB Financial by 1,437.6% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 19,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $640,000 after acquiring an additional 18,330 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Standard AVB Financial by 46.2% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 20,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $675,000 after acquiring an additional 6,550 shares during the period.

Get Standard AVB Financial alerts:

STND opened at $33.00 on Monday. Standard AVB Financial Corp. has a 1-year low of $18.31 and a 1-year high of $33.94. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.96.

Standard AVB Financial (OTCMKTS:STND) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $8.38 million during the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th were given a dividend of $0.221 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th.

Standard AVB Financial Profile

Standard AVB Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Standard Bank PaSB that provides financial services to individuals, families, and businesses. It offers various deposit accounts, including savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, commercial and regular checking accounts, and individual retirement accounts.

Recommended Story: Find a Trading Strategy That Works



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Standard AVB Financial Corp. (OTCMKTS:STND).

Receive News & Ratings for Standard AVB Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Standard AVB Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.