Wolverine Asset Management LLC Invests $85,000 in Bright Lights Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BLTS)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Bright Lights Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BLTS) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 8,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $85,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.13% of Bright Lights Acquisition as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Exos Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bright Lights Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $86,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Bright Lights Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $343,000. Segantii Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Bright Lights Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $2,160,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in Bright Lights Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $2,496,000. Finally, Basso Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Bright Lights Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $4,945,000.

NASDAQ:BLTS opened at $9.69 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.71. Bright Lights Acquisition Corp. has a twelve month low of $9.56 and a twelve month high of $10.50.

Bright Lights Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus for a target business operating in the consumer products, media, entertainment, and sports sectors.

