Wolverine Asset Management LLC Makes New $81,000 Investment in Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust (NYSE:GBAB)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust (NYSE:GBAB) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 3,504 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $81,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 508,890 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $11,908,000 after acquiring an additional 21,762 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 473,212 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $12,062,000 after acquiring an additional 15,160 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 268,464 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $6,843,000 after acquiring an additional 910 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 151,160 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,853,000 after acquiring an additional 13,542 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alpha Cubed Investments LLC increased its stake in Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust by 151.7% in the 1st quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 85,210 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,994,000 after acquiring an additional 51,353 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE GBAB opened at $24.58 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.26. Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust has a twelve month low of $22.50 and a twelve month high of $25.89.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be given a dividend of $0.1257 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $1.51 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.14%.

Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust Company Profile

Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Guggenheim Partners, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Guggenheim Funds Investment Advisors, LLC and Guggenheim Partners Investment Management, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States.

