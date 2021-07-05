Wolverine Asset Management LLC Sells 2,550 Shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 81.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 576 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 2,550 shares during the quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $76,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GSB Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in QUALCOMM in the first quarter valued at about $1,408,000. Investment Management Associates Inc. ADV boosted its stake in QUALCOMM by 67.2% in the first quarter. Investment Management Associates Inc. ADV now owns 47,158 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $6,253,000 after buying an additional 18,957 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in QUALCOMM by 13.1% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 883,254 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $117,110,000 after buying an additional 102,003 shares in the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 2.0% during the first quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 152,873 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $20,269,000 after purchasing an additional 3,009 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 37.9% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 9,100 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,206,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. 72.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get QUALCOMM alerts:

In other news, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 1,835 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.00, for a total transaction of $242,220.00. Also, EVP Brian Modoff sold 1,510 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.32, for a total value of $195,273.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 4,855 shares of company stock valued at $643,533. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on QCOM shares. Citigroup cut their price target on QUALCOMM from $165.00 to $154.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered QUALCOMM to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $175.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $150.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on QUALCOMM from $167.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, KGI Securities started coverage on QUALCOMM in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $165.96.

Shares of QCOM stock opened at $142.58 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $160.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.32. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $134.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 2.02. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $87.51 and a fifty-two week high of $167.94.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The wireless technology company reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $7.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.62 billion. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 103.71% and a net margin of 27.28%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.88 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 6.64 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. This is an increase from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 2nd. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.91%. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is currently 81.44%.

About QUALCOMM

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies and products are used in mobile devices and other wireless products, including network equipment, broadband gateway equipment, consumer electronic devices, and other connected devices worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI).

Read More: What is the Dividend Aristocrat Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QCOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM).

Receive News & Ratings for QUALCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QUALCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.