Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) Shares Sold by Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc.

Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. decreased its holdings in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) by 2.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,833 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 130 shares during the quarter. Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc.’s holdings in Workday were worth $1,449,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WDAY. Principal Street Partners LLC raised its stake in Workday by 1.2% during the first quarter. Principal Street Partners LLC now owns 4,003 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $994,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Workday by 47.5% during the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 149 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank raised its stake in Workday by 4.9% during the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,041 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $259,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Workday by 89.1% during the first quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 104 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. raised its stake in Workday by 1.4% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 3,550 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $882,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Workday alerts:

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on WDAY shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Workday in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $235.00 price target on the stock. Wolfe Research started coverage on Workday in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 price target on the stock. JMP Securities increased their price target on Workday from $296.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on Workday from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Workday currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $273.65.

In related news, CEO Gomez Luciano Fernandez sold 1,345 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.11, for a total transaction of $310,842.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Christa Davies sold 78,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.61, for a total transaction of $19,937,580.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 242,496 shares of company stock valued at $59,220,948. 26.51% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of WDAY traded up $2.79 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $238.30. 1,378,534 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,770,537. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The business’s fifty day moving average is $235.12. Workday, Inc. has a one year low of $174.52 and a one year high of $282.77.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The software maker reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.14. Workday had a negative return on equity of 0.14% and a negative net margin of 3.81%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Workday, Inc. will post -0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Workday

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications worldwide. Its applications help its customers to manage critical business functions and optimize their financial and human resources. The company offers a suite of financial management applications, which enable chief financial officers to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

Further Reading: Dividend Aristocrat Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WDAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY).

Receive News & Ratings for Workday Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Workday and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.