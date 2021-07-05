Wuhan General Group (China), Inc. (OTCMKTS:WUHN) Short Interest Update

Wuhan General Group (China), Inc. (OTCMKTS:WUHN) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 28,800 shares, a decline of 20.4% from the May 31st total of 36,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 131,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.
OTCMKTS:WUHN opened at $0.44 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.62. Wuhan General Group has a 12-month low of $0.17 and a 12-month high of $1.09.
Wuhan General Group Company Profile
