Wuhan General Group (China), Inc. (OTCMKTS:WUHN) Short Interest Update

Wuhan General Group (China), Inc. (OTCMKTS:WUHN) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 28,800 shares, a decline of 20.4% from the May 31st total of 36,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 131,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

OTCMKTS:WUHN opened at $0.44 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.62. Wuhan General Group has a 12-month low of $0.17 and a 12-month high of $1.09.

Wuhan General Group Company Profile

Wuhan General Group (China), Inc, through its subsidiaries, researches, develops, and commercializes a range of cannabidiol (CBD)-based products under the Dr. AnnaRx brand for pharmacies. It also focuses on exploring and developing other indications for psilocybin new therapies that will enable patients who suffer from mental illness.

