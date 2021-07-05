X Financial (NYSE:XYF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

X Financial (NYSE:XYF) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 89,600 shares, a drop of 24.9% from the May 31st total of 119,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 231,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Shares of XYF traded down $0.73 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $11.00. The company had a trading volume of 244,077 shares, compared to its average volume of 258,399. X Financial has a 1-year low of $1.42 and a 1-year high of $17.88. The company has a market capitalization of $592.38 million, a PE ratio of -4.30 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.79.

X Financial (NYSE:XYF) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, June 15th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. X Financial had a negative return on equity of 26.34% and a negative net margin of 35.36%. The business had revenue of $138.34 million during the quarter.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of X Financial during the 1st quarter worth about $47,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of X Financial during the 1st quarter worth about $51,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of X Financial by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 186,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $692,000 after purchasing an additional 21,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of X Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $210,000. 1.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, TheStreet raised X Financial from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd.

About X Financial

X Financial provides personal finance services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers services as an online marketplace connecting borrowers and investors. Its loan product is Xiaoying credit loan, which consists of Xiaoying card loan and revolving loan Xiaoying credit loan catering to the credit card holders; and Xiaoying preferred loan to small business owners.

