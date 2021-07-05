Xencor (NASDAQ:XNCR) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Xencor (NASDAQ:XNCR) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Xencor Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It develops antibodies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases, asthma and allergic diseases, and cancer. Xencor Inc. is based in Monrovia, California. “

XNCR has been the topic of several other research reports. Wedbush reduced their price objective on shares of Xencor from $52.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on shares of Xencor in a research report on Sunday, May 9th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Xencor from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Xencor has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:XNCR opened at $35.38 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.87 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 5.92 and a quick ratio of 5.92. Xencor has a 1-year low of $29.28 and a 1-year high of $58.35. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $38.58.

Xencor (NASDAQ:XNCR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.76) by $0.72. The firm had revenue of $33.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.05 million. Xencor had a negative net margin of 51.29% and a negative return on equity of 11.11%. As a group, research analysts expect that Xencor will post -2.02 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in XNCR. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Xencor by 185.4% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 69,783 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,167,000 after acquiring an additional 45,331 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC increased its position in Xencor by 32.1% during the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 8,949 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $390,000 after acquiring an additional 2,177 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in Xencor by 24.0% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 70,100 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,058,000 after acquiring an additional 13,550 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Xencor by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 117,657 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,133,000 after acquiring an additional 3,879 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LS Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Xencor during the fourth quarter valued at $211,000. Institutional investors own 99.23% of the company’s stock.

Xencor Company Profile

Xencor, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of engineered monoclonal antibody and cytokine therapeutics to treat patients with cancer and autoimmune diseases in the United states and internationally. The company's product candidates include Obexelimab, an immune inhibitor that has completed Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of IgG4-related disease and systemic lupus erythematosus, as well as in Phase 1b/2a clinical trial to treat moderate-to-severe rheumatoid arthritis; Plamotamab, a tumor-targeted antibody, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat non-Hodgkin lymphoma; XmAb717, XmAb841, and XmAb104, a bispecific antibody that is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat patients with selected advanced solid tumors; and Vibecotamab, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia and other CD123-expressing hematologic malignancies.

