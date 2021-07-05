XTX Topco Ltd Buys New Shares in Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC)

XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 6,755 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TMHC. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home during the 4th quarter valued at $47,835,000. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in Taylor Morrison Home by 3,305.9% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,025,303 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $26,299,000 after purchasing an additional 995,199 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Taylor Morrison Home by 21.5% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,487,939 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $138,273,000 after purchasing an additional 794,495 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Taylor Morrison Home by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,893,062 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $582,095,000 after purchasing an additional 780,782 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ bought a new stake in Taylor Morrison Home during the 4th quarter valued at $16,641,000. Institutional investors own 89.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on TMHC. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Taylor Morrison Home in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Taylor Morrison Home from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Taylor Morrison Home in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $34.00 price target for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.50.

In other Taylor Morrison Home news, CEO Sheryl Palmer sold 12,723 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.50, for a total transaction of $413,497.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 224,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,297,712.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director William H. Lyon sold 1,025,699 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.77, for a total transaction of $32,586,457.23. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 182,570 shares in the company, valued at $5,800,248.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,039,120 shares of company stock valued at $33,022,633. 5.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

TMHC opened at $26.74 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.42 and a beta of 1.76. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $28.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 5.70. Taylor Morrison Home Co. has a fifty-two week low of $18.86 and a fifty-two week high of $33.06.

Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The construction company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.49 billion. Taylor Morrison Home had a net margin of 6.01% and a return on equity of 12.67%. Equities analysts predict that Taylor Morrison Home Co. will post 4.95 EPS for the current year.

Taylor Morrison Home Company Profile

Taylor Morrison Home Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public homebuilder in the United States. The company designs, builds, and sells single and multi-family detached and attached homes; and develops lifestyle and master-planned communities. It also develops and constructs multi-use properties consisting of commercial space, retail, and multi-family properties; offers title insurance and closing settlement services, as well as financial services.

