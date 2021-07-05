XTX Topco Ltd Buys Shares of 16,790 Pretium Resources Inc. (NYSE:PVG)

XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Pretium Resources Inc. (NYSE:PVG) (TSE:PVG) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 16,790 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $174,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in Pretium Resources by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,918,855 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,284,000 after buying an additional 131,078 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd grew its holdings in Pretium Resources by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 2,606,350 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,041,000 after buying an additional 194,945 shares during the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. grew its holdings in Pretium Resources by 57.4% during the 1st quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,259,158 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $23,277,000 after buying an additional 824,060 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Pretium Resources during the 4th quarter valued at $21,272,000. Finally, Heartland Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Pretium Resources by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 1,154,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $11,968,000 after buying an additional 14,100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on PVG shares. Canaccord Genuity lowered Pretium Resources from a “speculative buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Roth Capital cut their target price on Pretium Resources from $17.50 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. TheStreet raised Pretium Resources from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Pretium Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, CIBC cut their target price on Pretium Resources from C$16.00 to C$14.50 in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.54.

NYSE:PVG opened at $9.70 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Pretium Resources Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.26 and a 12 month high of $14.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -107.78 and a beta of 0.74.

Pretium Resources (NYSE:PVG) (TSE:PVG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $142.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $206.51 million. Pretium Resources had a negative net margin of 2.85% and a positive return on equity of 18.84%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.14 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Pretium Resources Inc. will post 0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pretium Resources Profile

Pretium Resources Inc acquires, explores for, and develops precious metal resource properties in the Americas. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. It holds 100% interests in the Brucejack project that consists of 4 mining leases and 6 mineral claims covering an area of 3,306 hectares located in northwestern British Columbia.

