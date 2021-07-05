XTX Topco Ltd Invests $203,000 in Central Pacific Financial Corp. (NYSE:CPF)

XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Central Pacific Financial Corp. (NYSE:CPF) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 7,627 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Central Pacific Financial by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,162,936 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $111,067,000 after purchasing an additional 30,841 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Central Pacific Financial by 18.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,335,632 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,636,000 after purchasing an additional 211,029 shares during the period. Granite Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Central Pacific Financial by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 765,939 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,435,000 after purchasing an additional 4,746 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Central Pacific Financial by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 699,669 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,301,000 after purchasing an additional 60,350 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Central Pacific Financial by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 464,910 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,403,000 after purchasing an additional 40,557 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Central Pacific Financial alerts:

In other news, Director Saedene K. Ota acquired 1,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $27.59 per share, with a total value of $49,662.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,771.81. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CPF. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Central Pacific Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Raymond James raised shares of Central Pacific Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 11th.

NYSE CPF opened at $25.81 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $730.24 million, a PE ratio of 15.55 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.48. Central Pacific Financial Corp. has a twelve month low of $12.80 and a twelve month high of $28.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86.

Central Pacific Financial (NYSE:CPF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $60.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.05 million. Central Pacific Financial had a net margin of 18.25% and a return on equity of 8.63%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Central Pacific Financial Corp. will post 2.15 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.72%. This is a boost from Central Pacific Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. Central Pacific Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.73%.

Central Pacific Financial Profile

Central Pacific Financial Corp. operates as the holding company for Central Pacific Bank that provides commercial banking products and services to businesses, professionals, and individuals in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Banking Operations, Treasury, and All Others.

Further Reading: High-Yield Dividend Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CPF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Central Pacific Financial Corp. (NYSE:CPF).

Receive News & Ratings for Central Pacific Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Central Pacific Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.