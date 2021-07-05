XTX Topco Ltd Makes New $185,000 Investment in Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (NYSE:OR)

XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (NYSE:OR) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 16,798 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $185,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of OR. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties in the 4th quarter worth $27,988,000. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. now owns 13,877,420 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $152,443,000 after buying an additional 1,241,009 shares during the period. Heartland Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties in the 1st quarter worth $6,652,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties by 12,656.2% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 430,523 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,459,000 after buying an additional 427,148 shares during the period. Finally, Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. raised its position in Osisko Gold Royalties by 48.3% in the first quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. now owns 1,014,800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $11,175,000 after purchasing an additional 330,600 shares during the period. 51.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. TD Securities raised their price objective on Osisko Gold Royalties from $18.50 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Osisko Gold Royalties from $27.50 to $28.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Osisko Gold Royalties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Osisko Gold Royalties from $21.50 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, CIBC raised their price objective on Osisko Gold Royalties from C$21.00 to C$22.50 in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Osisko Gold Royalties currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.36.

NYSE:OR opened at $14.00 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.70. Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd has a one year low of $9.77 and a one year high of $15.12. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $13.82. The company has a quick ratio of 5.51, a current ratio of 5.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Osisko Gold Royalties (NYSE:OR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The basic materials company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $66.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.36 million. Osisko Gold Royalties had a return on equity of 3.13% and a net margin of 17.68%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.05 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.0413 dividend. This represents a $0.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.18%. This is an increase from Osisko Gold Royalties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. Osisko Gold Royalties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.10%.

About Osisko Gold Royalties

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd acquires and manages precious metal and other royalties, streams, and offtake and other interests in Canada and internationally. It also owns options on royalty/stream financings; and exclusive rights to participate in future royalty/stream financings on various projects. The company's primary asset is a 5% net smelter return royalty on the Canadian Malartic mine located in Canada.

