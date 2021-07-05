XTX Topco Ltd Takes $212,000 Position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW)

XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 2,225 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CHRW. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 38,532 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,614,000 after buying an additional 2,310 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV grew its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 15.7% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 20,288 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,904,000 after buying an additional 2,758 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 17.3% in the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,007 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,066,000 after buying an additional 3,250 shares in the last quarter. Auxano Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the fourth quarter valued at $235,000. Finally, Xponance Inc. grew its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 8,129 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $763,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. 90.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get C.H. Robinson Worldwide alerts:

C.H. Robinson Worldwide stock opened at $93.78 on Monday. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $78.56 and a fifty-two week high of $106.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The stock has a market cap of $12.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $97.03.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The transportation company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.30. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a return on equity of 32.85% and a net margin of 3.50%. The business had revenue of $4.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.57 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. will post 5 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th were issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 3rd. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s payout ratio is currently 54.84%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their target price on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their target price on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $97.89.

In other C.H. Robinson Worldwide news, insider Mac S. Pinkerton sold 15,372 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $1,537,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CTO Michael W. Neill sold 2,243 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.39, for a total value of $222,931.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 38,821 shares of company stock valued at $3,863,639 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

About C.H. Robinson Worldwide

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services and logistics solutions to companies in various industries worldwide. The company operates through two segments, North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. It offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload; less than truckload transportation, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that include the shipment service of freight in trailers or containers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel ocean common carrier and freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and offers door-to-door services.

See Also: What is Blockchain?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHRW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW).

Receive News & Ratings for C.H. Robinson Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for C.H. Robinson Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.