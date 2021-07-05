XTX Topco Ltd Takes $218,000 Position in Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM)

XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 5,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Wheaton Precious Metals during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in Wheaton Precious Metals by 59.6% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 723 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Wheaton Precious Metals by 84.2% during the 1st quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 884 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Wheaton Precious Metals during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Wheaton Precious Metals during the 1st quarter worth $38,000. 53.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wheaton Precious Metals stock opened at $44.76 on Monday. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $34.85 and a fifty-two week high of $57.89. The stock has a market cap of $20.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.97, a P/E/G ratio of 5.96 and a beta of 0.37. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $45.45.

Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36. Wheaton Precious Metals had a return on equity of 9.95% and a net margin of 49.33%. The business had revenue of $324.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $335.94 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.22 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st were issued a $0.14 dividend. This is an increase from Wheaton Precious Metals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 20th. Wheaton Precious Metals’s payout ratio is presently 19.64%.

Several research firms recently commented on WPM. Raymond James boosted their target price on Wheaton Precious Metals from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. TD Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 target price (up from $60.00) on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Wheaton Precious Metals in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $56.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets raised Wheaton Precious Metals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $57.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.00.

Wheaton Precious Metals Profile

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp., a mining company, primarily sells precious metals in Canada and internationally. The company sells gold, silver, palladium, and cobalt deposits. It has agreements for 24 operating mining assets and 7 development stage projects. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp.

