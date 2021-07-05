XYO Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $251,680.00 (XYO)

XYO (CURRENCY:XYO) traded 6.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on July 5th. XYO has a market cap of $68.94 million and approximately $251,680.00 worth of XYO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, XYO has traded 1% higher against the US dollar. One XYO coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0054 or 0.00000016 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002966 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.29 or 0.00054223 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00003260 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.02 or 0.00017860 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002969 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $274.66 or 0.00814377 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000339 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,696.53 or 0.07995319 BTC.

XYO Profile

XYO (XYO) is a coin. Its launch date was February 28th, 2018. XYO’s total supply is 13,960,974,963 coins and its circulating supply is 12,844,821,266 coins. XYO’s official Twitter account is @XYOracleNetwork . XYO’s official website is xyo.network . The Reddit community for XYO is /r/XYONetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . XYO’s official message board is community.xyo.network

According to CryptoCompare, “The XYO Network solves the problem of location verification by creating a layered location verification service that is effective across device classes and smart contract protocols. XYO is an ERC20 utility token that powers XYO Network's ecosystem. “

XYO Coin Trading

