Yara International ASA (OTCMKTS:YARIY) Given Buy Rating at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Yara International ASA (OTCMKTS:YARIY) in a research note released on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of Yara International ASA from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. BNP Paribas lowered Yara International ASA from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. UBS Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Yara International ASA in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Pareto Securities upgraded Yara International ASA from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Yara International ASA from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $30.00.

Yara International ASA stock opened at $26.88 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.77. The company has a market cap of $14.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.34 and a beta of 1.04. Yara International ASA has a twelve month low of $17.18 and a twelve month high of $28.56.

Yara International ASA (OTCMKTS:YARIY) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 23rd. The basic materials company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.10). Yara International ASA had a return on equity of 11.48% and a net margin of 6.83%. The company had revenue of $3.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.38 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Yara International ASA will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Yara International ASA Company Profile

Yara International ASA provides environmental and industrial solutions in Norway and internationally. It operates through three segments: Sales & Marketing, New Business, and Production. The Sales & Marketing segment offers nitrogen-based fertilizers, including urea, urea ammonium nitrate, calcium ammonium nitrate, ammonium nitrate, calcium nitrate, and compound fertilizers that contain plant nutrients, such as nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium, as well as foliar and fertigation solutions through micronutrients.

