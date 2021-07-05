YENTEN Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $16.00 (YTN)

YENTEN (CURRENCY:YTN) traded down 4.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on July 5th. YENTEN has a total market cap of $130,507.82 and $16.00 worth of YENTEN was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, YENTEN has traded 5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One YENTEN coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0031 or 0.00000009 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get YENTEN alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $34,190.98 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2,242.41 or 0.06558489 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000687 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $515.26 or 0.01507013 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $140.22 or 0.00410112 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $55.07 or 0.00161051 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $218.71 or 0.00639666 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $144.66 or 0.00423105 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.60 or 0.00007596 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $113.87 or 0.00333038 BTC.

About YENTEN

YENTEN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the YespowerR16 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 28th, 2017. YENTEN’s total supply is 41,952,065 coins. YENTEN’s official website is yentencoin.info . The Reddit community for YENTEN is https://reddit.com/r/Yenten and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . YENTEN’s official Twitter account is @YentenOutlook and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Yenten is a cryptocurrency for CPU-mining only. It's designed to achieve fast transactions, easy-in-use, and safe official wallet. “

Buying and Selling YENTEN

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as YENTEN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire YENTEN should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy YENTEN using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for YENTEN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for YENTEN and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.