YGGDRASH Trading Down 9.3% Over Last Week (YEED)

YGGDRASH (CURRENCY:YEED) traded 1.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on July 4th. One YGGDRASH coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, YGGDRASH has traded 9.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. YGGDRASH has a market capitalization of $3.54 million and approximately $7,558.00 worth of YGGDRASH was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002916 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $18.69 or 0.00054515 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00003290 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.15 or 0.00017954 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002919 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $271.76 or 0.00792785 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000346 BTC.

KickToken [old] (KICK) traded up 49.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0234 or 0.00000068 BTC.

About YGGDRASH

YGGDRASH (CRYPTO:YEED) is a coin. Its genesis date was July 24th, 2018. YGGDRASH’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,561,014,608 coins. The official website for YGGDRASH is yggdrash.io . YGGDRASH’s official Twitter account is @YggdrashNews and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “YGGDRASH is a multi-dimensional blockchain platform aiming to connect all real-world assets and other blockchains. Every service regardless of its orientation can be implemented on YGGDRASH keeping its governance and consensus algorithm. In YGGDRASH, a DApp is a BRANCH CHAIN, an independent blockchain untethered from the platform. All DApps in YGGDRASH can keep their governances and consensus algorithms, and still be connected to many other DApps within YGGDRASH at the same time through STEM CHAIN. “

YGGDRASH Coin Trading

