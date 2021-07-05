Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Arbutus Biopharma Co. (NASDAQ:ABUS) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.20 Per Share

Analysts predict that Arbutus Biopharma Co. (NASDAQ:ABUS) will post ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Arbutus Biopharma’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.25) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.14). Arbutus Biopharma posted earnings per share of ($0.25) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 20%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Arbutus Biopharma will report full-year earnings of ($0.79) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.00) to ($0.51). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($0.62) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.88) to ($0.32). Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Arbutus Biopharma.

Arbutus Biopharma (NASDAQ:ABUS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.87 million.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on ABUS shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Arbutus Biopharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Arbutus Biopharma in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, B. Riley cut their target price on Arbutus Biopharma from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.63.

NASDAQ ABUS opened at $2.95 on Monday. Arbutus Biopharma has a 12 month low of $1.71 and a 12 month high of $9.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $284.34 million, a PE ratio of -3.07 and a beta of 2.91. The business has a fifty day moving average of $3.05.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Arbutus Biopharma by 50.0% during the first quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Arbutus Biopharma during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Arbutus Biopharma during the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Arbutus Biopharma during the first quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Arbutus Biopharma during the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. 26.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Arbutus Biopharma Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of a cure for patients suffering from chronic Hepatitis B virus (HBV) infection in the United States. Its HBV product pipeline consists of AB-729, a proprietary subcutaneously-delivered RNA interference product candidate, which in an ongoing Phase Ia/Ib clinical trial targeted to hepatocytes that inhibits viral replication and reduces various HBV antigens using novel covalently conjugated GalNAc delivery technology; and AB-836, an oral capsid inhibitor that suppresses HBV DNA replication.

