Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP) to Announce $0.83 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect that Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP) (TSE:BIP.UN) will post $0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.85 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.81. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners reported earnings of ($0.21) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 495.2%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Brookfield Infrastructure Partners will report full-year earnings of $3.45 per share for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $3.54 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.43 to $3.65. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Brookfield Infrastructure Partners.

Get Brookfield Infrastructure Partners alerts:

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP) (TSE:BIP.UN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.60). Brookfield Infrastructure Partners had a return on equity of 2.37% and a net margin of 4.96%. The firm had revenue of $2.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.77 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. CIBC assumed coverage on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.90.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners stock opened at $56.09 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $54.18. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners has a 12 month low of $38.95 and a 12 month high of $56.83. The stock has a market cap of $16.56 billion, a PE ratio of 107.86 and a beta of 0.77.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, May 31st were paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’s payout ratio is presently 277.14%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Reby Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 60.3% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 718 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TCTC Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. 51.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Brookfield Infrastructure Partners

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. owns and operates utilities, transport, midstream, and data businesses in North and South America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The Utilities segment operates approximately 4,200 kilometers (km) of natural gas pipelines; 2,000 km of electricity transmission lines; and 6.9 million electricity and natural gas connections, as well as 1.5 million installed smart meters; and 330,000 long-term contracted sub-metering services.

Recommended Story: Reverse Stock Split

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (BIP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Infrastructure Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.