Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.62 Billion

Equities analysts forecast that Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM) will post sales of $1.62 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Constellium’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.52 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.72 billion. Constellium reported sales of $1.14 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 42.1%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, July 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Constellium will report full year sales of $6.48 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $6.17 billion to $6.89 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $7.06 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.17 billion to $8.03 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Constellium.

Constellium (NYSE:CSTM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.24. Constellium had a net margin of 1.29% and a negative return on equity of 40.90%. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.22) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Northland Securities raised shares of Constellium from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $14.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Constellium from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Constellium in a report on Friday, April 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Constellium from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Constellium has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.20.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Redwood Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Constellium by 3.6% during the first quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC now owns 29,345 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $431,000 after purchasing an additional 1,024 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in shares of Constellium by 0.4% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 649,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,554,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Constellium by 15.9% during the first quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 26,249 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $386,000 after purchasing an additional 3,599 shares during the last quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Constellium by 4.0% during the first quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC now owns 134,325 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,975,000 after purchasing an additional 5,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co lifted its stake in Constellium by 33.6% during the first quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 28,758 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $423,000 after buying an additional 7,239 shares in the last quarter. 85.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CSTM traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $19.40. 17,468 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,135,432. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 373.81, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.03. The company has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.42 and a beta of 2.61. Constellium has a 1-year low of $7.21 and a 1-year high of $20.34.

Constellium SE, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of specialty rolled and extruded aluminum products for the packaging, aerospace, and automotive end-markets. The company operates through three segments: Packaging & Automotive Rolled Products, Aerospace & Transportation, and Automotive Structures & Industry.

