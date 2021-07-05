Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.62 Billion

Equities analysts forecast that Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM) will post sales of $1.62 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Constellium’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.52 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.72 billion. Constellium reported sales of $1.14 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 42.1%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, July 28th.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Constellium will report full year sales of $6.48 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $6.17 billion to $6.89 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $7.06 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.17 billion to $8.03 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Constellium.
Constellium (NYSE:CSTM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.24. Constellium had a net margin of 1.29% and a negative return on equity of 40.90%. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.22) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Redwood Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Constellium by 3.6% during the first quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC now owns 29,345 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $431,000 after purchasing an additional 1,024 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in shares of Constellium by 0.4% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 649,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,554,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Constellium by 15.9% during the first quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 26,249 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $386,000 after purchasing an additional 3,599 shares during the last quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Constellium by 4.0% during the first quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC now owns 134,325 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,975,000 after purchasing an additional 5,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co lifted its stake in Constellium by 33.6% during the first quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 28,758 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $423,000 after buying an additional 7,239 shares in the last quarter. 85.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Shares of CSTM traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $19.40. 17,468 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,135,432. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 373.81, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.03. The company has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.42 and a beta of 2.61. Constellium has a 1-year low of $7.21 and a 1-year high of $20.34.
About Constellium
Constellium SE, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of specialty rolled and extruded aluminum products for the packaging, aerospace, and automotive end-markets. The company operates through three segments: Packaging & Automotive Rolled Products, Aerospace & Transportation, and Automotive Structures & Industry.
