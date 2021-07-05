Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI) Will Announce Earnings of $0.65 Per Share

Jul 5th, 2021

Brokerages expect Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI) (TSE:RCI.B) to post earnings of $0.65 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Rogers Communications’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.62 and the highest is $0.68. Rogers Communications reported earnings per share of $0.43 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 51.2%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, July 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Rogers Communications will report full-year earnings of $3.07 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.83 to $3.16. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $3.53 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.27 to $3.84. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Rogers Communications.

Rogers Communications (NYSE:RCI) (TSE:RCI.B) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $3.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.33 billion. Rogers Communications had a net margin of 11.46% and a return on equity of 17.83%. The company’s revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.71 EPS.

A number of research firms have commented on RCI. National Bank Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Rogers Communications in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Canaccord Genuity reduced their target price on Rogers Communications from $72.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Rogers Communications from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Rogers Communications from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Rogers Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Rogers Communications presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.67.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RCI. FIL Ltd increased its position in Rogers Communications by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 23,529,557 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,085,015,000 after buying an additional 1,807,072 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Rogers Communications by 8.9% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 22,205,543 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,063,866,000 after acquiring an additional 1,817,283 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Rogers Communications by 7.5% during the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,024,932 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $554,437,000 after purchasing an additional 835,390 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its holdings in shares of Rogers Communications by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 6,223,057 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $286,921,000 after purchasing an additional 761,928 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in Rogers Communications by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 6,199,075 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $367,357,000 after purchasing an additional 543,997 shares during the period. 43.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE RCI opened at $53.78 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. Rogers Communications has a twelve month low of $37.84 and a twelve month high of $53.90. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $51.31.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 10th were paid a dividend of $0.3981 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 9th. This is a positive change from Rogers Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.59 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.96%. Rogers Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.31%.

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The company offers mobile Internet access, wireless voice and enhanced voice, device and accessory financing, wireless home phone, device protection, text messaging, e-mail, global voice and data roaming, bridging landline, machine-to-machine and Internet of Things solutions, and advanced wireless solutions for businesses, as well as device delivery services; and postpaid and prepaid services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands to approximately 10.9 million subscribers.

