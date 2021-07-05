Zacks: Analysts Expect Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG) to Post $0.70 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG) to post earnings of $0.70 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Hub Group’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.66 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.77. Hub Group posted earnings of $0.60 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 16.7%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hub Group will report full year earnings of $3.37 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.20 to $3.56. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $4.03 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.31 to $4.42. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Hub Group.

Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The transportation company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $919.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $943.76 million. Hub Group had a return on equity of 7.80% and a net margin of 2.17%.

HUBG has been the topic of several research reports. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price objective on Hub Group from $79.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Hub Group from $65.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Cowen raised their price target on Hub Group from $77.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. KeyCorp raised their price target on Hub Group from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Hub Group from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.92.

Shares of HUBG stock traded down $0.66 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $68.08. 236,260 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 222,580. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $68.37. The company has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a PE ratio of 29.47 and a beta of 1.01. Hub Group has a 12-month low of $47.18 and a 12-month high of $74.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Hub Group by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,240,935 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $419,889,000 after purchasing an additional 304,431 shares during the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc raised its holdings in Hub Group by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 942,087 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $63,450,000 after acquiring an additional 35,284 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Hub Group by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 679,414 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $45,711,000 after acquiring an additional 16,383 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Hub Group in the 4th quarter valued at $35,765,000. Finally, Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC raised its holdings in Hub Group by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC now owns 598,759 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $40,285,000 after acquiring an additional 18,968 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.73% of the company’s stock.

Hub Group, Inc, an asset-light freight transportation management company, provides intermodal, truck brokerage, trucking, managed transportation, freight consolidation, warehousing, last mile delivery, international transportation, and other logistics services in North America. Its intermodal services include arranging for the movement of its customers' freight in containers and trailers over distances of 750 miles or more.

