Zacks: Analysts Expect Umpqua Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:UMPQ) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $306.10 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Umpqua Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:UMPQ) to report $306.10 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Umpqua’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $300.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $312.20 million. Umpqua posted sales of $327.98 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 6.7%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, July 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Umpqua will report full year sales of $1.22 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.22 billion to $1.23 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $1.19 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.18 billion to $1.20 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Umpqua.

Umpqua (NASDAQ:UMPQ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The bank reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $330.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $329.01 million. Umpqua had a net margin of 29.85% and a return on equity of 16.56%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.13) EPS.

UMPQ has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Umpqua from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. TheStreet raised shares of Umpqua from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Umpqua presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.58.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Umpqua by 39.5% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,520 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 714 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. lifted its position in Umpqua by 27.5% in the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 4,549 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 980 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Umpqua by 16.4% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,971 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 701 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Umpqua during the 1st quarter worth about $113,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Umpqua by 4,131.2% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,870 shares of the bank’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 7,684 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ UMPQ traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $18.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 989,584 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,522,844. Umpqua has a 1-year low of $9.70 and a 1-year high of $19.62. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market cap of $4.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.43 and a beta of 1.22.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 18th were given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 17th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.50%. Umpqua’s dividend payout ratio is presently -100.00%.

Umpqua Holdings Corporation operates as the holding company of Umpqua Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, and retail brokerage services. It operates through four segments: Wholesale Bank, Wealth Management, Retail Bank, and Home Lending. The company offers deposit products, including non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing checking and savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

