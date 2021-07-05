Zacks: Analysts Expect Vaxart, Inc. (NASDAQ:VXRT) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $620,000.00

Analysts expect Vaxart, Inc. (NASDAQ:VXRT) to post $620,000.00 in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Vaxart’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $800,000.00 and the lowest is $500,000.00. Vaxart reported sales of $520,000.00 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 19.2%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Vaxart will report full year sales of $3.32 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.00 million to $4.34 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $53.78 million, with estimates ranging from $2.00 million to $141.37 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Vaxart.

Vaxart (NASDAQ:VXRT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.04). Vaxart had a negative return on equity of 39.81% and a negative net margin of 2,844.24%. The business had revenue of $0.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.62 million. Vaxart’s revenue was down 82.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts have commented on VXRT shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vaxart from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Vaxart in a research note on Friday, June 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley downgraded shares of Vaxart from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $13.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Vaxart in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Vaxart has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.25.

In other news, Director Wouter Latour sold 100,000 shares of Vaxart stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.13, for a total transaction of $713,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 100,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $713,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Margaret Echerd sold 47,555 shares of Vaxart stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total value of $380,440.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 12,333 shares in the company, valued at $98,664. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VXRT. Kathmere Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vaxart by 150.0% during the 4th quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 5,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Vaxart by 1,194.8% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 5,179 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 4,779 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Vaxart by 32.4% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,383 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,805 shares during the period. Ground Swell Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Vaxart in the 1st quarter worth about $63,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vaxart in the 4th quarter worth about $66,000. Institutional investors own 26.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:VXRT traded down $0.20 on Wednesday, hitting $7.48. The company had a trading volume of 4,910,685 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,692,797. Vaxart has a 1-year low of $3.50 and a 1-year high of $24.90. The company has a market cap of $914.56 million, a PE ratio of -15.91 and a beta of 0.29. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $7.46.

Vaxart Company Profile

Vaxart, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of oral recombinant protein vaccines based on its proprietary oral vaccine platform. The company's product pipeline includes norovirus vaccine, an oral tablet vaccine, which is in a Phase Ib clinical trial with bivalent oral tablet vaccine for the GI.1 and GII.4 norovirus strains; seasonal influenza vaccine, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of H1 influenza infection; respiratory syncytial virus vaccine; and coronavirus vaccine, which completed Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of SARS-CoV-2 infection.

