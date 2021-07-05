Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate ACM Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACMR) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $51.57 Million

Equities analysts predict that ACM Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACMR) will report $51.57 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for ACM Research’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $50.00 million to $52.70 million. ACM Research posted sales of $39.05 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 32.1%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ACM Research will report full year sales of $224.42 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $220.00 million to $230.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $307.05 million, with estimates ranging from $285.90 million to $321.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow ACM Research.

ACM Research (NASDAQ:ACMR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The specialty retailer reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.27. ACM Research had a return on equity of 14.60% and a net margin of 12.81%. The company had revenue of $43.73 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.58 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.11 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 79.6% on a year-over-year basis.

ACMR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded ACM Research from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ACM Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $74.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Roth Capital raised their price target on ACM Research from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $117.33.

ACMR traded down $1.28 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $100.61. 295,525 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 315,689. The business’s 50 day moving average is $82.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 1.43. ACM Research has a 12-month low of $58.03 and a 12-month high of $144.81. The firm has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a PE ratio of 96.74 and a beta of 0.77.

In other ACM Research news, insider Sotheara Cheav sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.66, for a total transaction of $443,300.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 61,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,447,713.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 40.74% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ACM Research by 2.3% in the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 8,934 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $722,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of ACM Research in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of ACM Research by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 25,800 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,096,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of ACM Research by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 4,060 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $329,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in shares of ACM Research by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 13,716 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,115,000 after purchasing an additional 790 shares during the last quarter. 42.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ACM Research, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells single-wafer wet cleaning equipment for enhancing the manufacturing process and yield for integrated chips worldwide. It offers space alternated phase shift technology for flat and patterned wafer surfaces, which employs alternating phases of megasonic waves to deliver megasonic energy in a uniform manner on a microscopic level; timely energized bubble oscillation technology for patterned wafer surfaces at advanced process nodes, which provides cleaning for 2D and 3D patterned wafers with fine feature sizes; Tahoe technology for delivering cleaning performance using less sulfuric acid and hydrogen peroxide; and electro-chemical plating technology for advanced metal plating.

